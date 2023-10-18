Putin in China for talks with 'dear friend' Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, where he is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum on Wednesday, 18 October.

Putin was met by an honor guard at Beijing's airport. In a transcript released by the Kremlin on Monday, 16 October ahead of the visit, Putin praised the BRI, and dismissed concerns that the infrastructure projects saddle recipient countries with debt.

"We see that some people consider it an attempt by the People's Republic of China to put someone under its thumb, but we see otherwise, we just see desire for cooperation," Putin told state broadcaster CCTV, according to the Kremlin.

Xi and Putin met Tuesday evening, 17 October at the Great Hall of the People for an evening banquet organized to kick off the forum, where the Russian President is a "chief guest".

A video published by Russia's foreign ministry showed them shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.

Putin will address the forum on Wednesday, 18 October Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Later Wednesday, Xi and Putin are due to meet for bilateral talks.