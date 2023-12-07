Putin visits UAE, Saudi Arabia in rare foreign trip

Putin meets Saudi crown prince

The Russian leader was seen meeting bin Salman before sitting down for televised talks.

"Nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin told the Saudi royal and invited him to visit Moscow.

"It is very important for all of us to exchange information and assessments with you on what is happening in the region. Our meeting is certainly timely," Putin said.

The Russian leader's visit coincides with the United Nations COP28 climate talks taking place in Dubai, although it was unclear whether Putin would attend. His trip also comes despite an arrest warrant against him from the International Criminal Court over the war in Ukraine.

"Putin is the person most responsible for the horrible ... war Russia is waging in Ukraine which led to the suffering of millions," EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told DW at COP28.

"Our perspective is that, you know, there can be no business as usual. And it is up to countries who do decide to receive him to explain why they find that a good idea."