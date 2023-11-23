At G20 virtual summit, Putin blames other large countries for global economic stress

The stress in the global economy is associated with the actions of other major countries and not with Russia and its attempts to obtain "justice" in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“The great stress experienced by the global economy is the direct consequence of the ill-considered macroeconomic policy of certain States,” Putin said while virtually addressing the G20 meeting hosted by India.

Putin had skipped the in-person G20 summit in New Delhi in September, saying he had to focus on the "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 disrupted the global supply chains, threatened food security, and skyrocketed fuel prices.

“These actions were justified by the need to fight the pandemic, among other reasons. Trillions of dollars and euros injected into the economy and the banking system have triggered a surge in global inflation and a rapid increase in food and energy prices,” Putin said.