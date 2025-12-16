Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 10 people, officials say

A small aircraft plunged into an industrial stretch of central Mexico on Monday while attempting an emergency landing, killing at least 10 people and triggering a fierce blaze that forced mass evacuations, authorities said on Tuesday, 16 December.

The crash occurred in San Mateo Atenco, just five kilometres from Toluca airport and around 50 kilometres west of Mexico City. The private jet had departed from the coastal resort city of Acapulco along Mexico’s Pacific shore before disaster struck.

Mexico State Civil Protection coordinator Adrián Hernández said the aircraft was carrying eight passengers and two crew members. Several hours after the crash, only seven bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, leaving the full toll under close scrutiny.