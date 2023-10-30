South Korea commemorates first anniversary of Itaewon crush

Family and friends of those who died in the last year's Halloween crush in Seoul marked the first anniversary of the devastating event on Sunday.

A total of 159 people — mostly in their 20s and 30s — died in the crush, which happened amid Halloween festivities in the popular Itaewon nightlife district.

At the anniversary, thousands of attendees marched through the streets and later shouted "We'll remember you" as the victims' names were called.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I couldn't protect you. I loved you," said Song Jin Young, the father of one of the victims.

Cho Mi-eun, whose 24-year-old son died in the crush, said she experienced depression because she had been unable to mourn his death.

"As time goes by, my sadness only deepens, my longing grows, and my anger also seems to deepen," she told the AFP news agency after visiting her son's remains.