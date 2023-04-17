Sudan: Catastrophe was foreseeable, says Sudan Forum's Marina Peter

Why do you think the power struggle between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries, and the Sudanese army is escalating right now?

At the heart of it is the question whether there will finally be a government made up of military and civilian forces again. There was an agreement to that effect last November which was supposed to be implemented in December. But this step has been postponed again and again. One of the points of the agreement is also the full integration of the paramilitary forces into the Sudanese army.

The RSF originally emerged from the so-called janjaweed militia, who were particularly notorious in Darfur. Over time, these militias have become a semiautonomous part of the Sudanese force and should now be fully incorporated.

But the power struggle was always simmering beneath the surface and had been expected since the ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The current commander-in-chief of the forces, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, became chairman of the transitional sovereign council at the time, and RSF chief Hamdan Daglo (better known as Hemeti) his deputy. Both are Bashir's proteges, so they also come from Islamist backgrounds. Hemeti's popularity has grown in the West because he made sure that migrants who wanted to get through the Sudanese desert to Libya were apprehended and prevented from continuing their journey to Europe.

It was clear that one of them would claim the leadership for himself. For Western observers, and especially for the Sudanese themselves, the question was no longer whether there would be a power struggle, but when. The catastrophe was predictable.