Sudan: Clashes reported after weeklong cease-fire starts

What is different about this cease-fire?

Following talks held in Jeddah, the representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces officially agreed upon a seven-day cease-fire scheduled to commence on Monday at 9:45 p.m. local time in Sudan (1945 GMT).

The possibility of extending the cease-fire will be considered if both parties mutually agree.

The US-Saudi statement acknowledged, "it is widely known that the parties have previously declared cease-fires that were not upheld."

In contrast, the recent agreement reached in Jeddah will be backed by a cease-fire monitoring mechanism supported by the US, Saudi Arabia, and the international community.

Hours before the cease-fire was scheduled to come into effect, RSF leader Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo released an audio recording on Twitter, thanking both Saudi Arabia and the US for their mediation efforts.

"We will not retreat until we end this coup," said Dagalo, in reference to the armed forces' attacks against his RSF. He vowed to hold to account "those who have committed crimes against the people of Sudan, and return our country to the path of democracy."