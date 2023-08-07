Syria reports soldier deaths in Israeli strike near Damascus

Several strikes already this year

Israel has previously targeted what it describes as Iran-linked forces, along with Hezbollah fighters and Syrian army positions. The strikes are often reported hitting ports and airports.

While Israel usually refrains from commenting on air strikes in Syria , it has repeatedly said that it will not allow Iran to expand its footprint in Syria.

Iran's influence in Syria has grown since Tehran began supporting Syrian leader Bashar Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

Syria has reported several Israeli missile strikes this year.