Taliban provincial governor killed in car bomb attack

The deputy governor of Badakhshan province in northern Afghanistan was killed by a car bomb attack on Tuesday, said a spokesperson for the province.

Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi was accompanied by his driver, who was also killed.

According to officials, the bomber drove a car filled with explosives into the vehicle carrying Ahmadi — who had stepped up as acting governor last month — in the provincial capital Faizabad.

"Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of Badakshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares a border with China and Tajikistan.