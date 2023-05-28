Top Cannes film festival award goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony took place on Saturday, with a French thriller landing the event's top award.

Women win big as Justine Triet takes Palme d'Or

This year's Cannes festival was marked by a record number of female directors, with seven of the 21 films in the competition made by women, including newcomers and long-established auteurs.

Justine Triet, 44, claimed the main prize, with "Anatomy of a Fall" awarded the coveted Palme d'Or for best film.

Triet is the third female director to win the prestigious Palme d'Or. She prevailed over veteran directors like Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders, all of whom have won at least one Palme d'Or.