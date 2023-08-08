Trump argues protection order would violate his free speech

Former president Donald Trump's legal team criticized a request by prosecutors to issue a protection order during one of the trials he faces as a violation of his free speech.

Prosecutors urged the judge overseeing the case, where Trump is accused of illegitimately attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss, to issue the order. They argued that they would share confidential documents and evidence with the former president that must be protected.

Prosecutors expressed concern that Trump could use the information in the documents to intimidate individuals related to the trial, including witnesses.

A protective order would restrict the information Trump and his legal team are allowed to share with unauthorized personnel. It aims to protect the classified documents and information prosecutors must share with the defendant.

In other words, it could prohibit Trump from making such material public during the case.