Trump claims India offered tariff cuts on US goods, says ‘too late’

US President Donald Trump has reignited his criticism of India's trade practices, calling the current India–US trade relationship a "one sided disaster", and claiming that New Delhi has recently offered to eliminate import duties on American goods.

Trump’s remarks came via a post on his social media platform Truth Social, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from diplomatic engagements in China and Japan. Trump again brought up India’s trade with Russia, suggesting it as a reason behind his administration’s imposition of steep new tariffs.

“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us… The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high tariffs… that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster!” Trump wrote.

According to US Trade Representative (USTR) data, India exported goods worth $87.3 billion to the US in 2024, while imports from the US were valued at $41.5 billion, resulting in a $45.8 billion trade surplus in India’s favour. For the first half of 2025, Indian exports to the US stood at $56.3 billion, while imports totalled $22.1 billion.

The Russia conundrum

Trump’s recent statement appears to reference the stalled trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, and suggests that India has offered to drastically reduce its tariffs — though there has been no official response from the Modi government.

“They (India) have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago,” Trump wrote, adding that he was offering “some simple facts for people to ponder”.