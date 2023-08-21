Trump says he will not attend Republican primary debates

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed that he will not participate in the first televised Republican presidential primary debate which is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had," Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media platform he co-founded.

"I will therefore not be doing the debates," he added as he mentioned his lead in opinion polls as evidence of his popularity among Republican voters ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Trump's absence in the party's primary debates was already speculated. For months, he had repeatedly said he saw little value in giving a chance to his party rivals — who will gather for the first time in Milwaukee on Wednesday — to attack him given his lead in polls.