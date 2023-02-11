Turkey, Syria Earthquake: More than 23,000 killed, India sends 841 cartons of medicines, diagnostic kits
The deadliest earthquake in decades has devastated Turkey and Syria. As rescuers from various countries comb the rubble for survivors, authorities fear, death toll may rise
The death toll following Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake reached 23,831 in Turkey and Syria on Saturday, according to authorities of the region.
The death toll surpassed 20,318 in Turkey, with 80,052 reported injuries, said country's disaster agency.
The total number of those killed in Syria stands at 3,513, including 2,166 deaths in rebel-held areas in the northwest region, according to volunteer organization Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets.
Syrian state media also reported 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria.
Monday's devastating earthquake that hit just after midday caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.
The quake has been qualified as the seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, ahead of Japan's 2011 tremor and tsunami, and nearing the 2003 Iran earthquakes which killed 31,000.
Amid news of continued disaster, hope emerged when rescuers crouched picked out a 10-day-old newborn from underneath the rubble, trapped in the ruins of a building on Friday night.
According to Reuters: "Baby Yagiz Ulas was wrapped in a thermal blanket and carried to a field hospital. Emergency workers also took away his mother, dazed and pale but conscious on a stretcher, video images showed."
Earlier on Thursday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from India managed to pull out a 6-year-old girl alive from the debris in Gaziantep.
Meanwhile, India sent 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools, and diagnostics to the quake-hit regions under its Operation Dost, wherein an NDRF team comprising 151 members has been sent to Turkey for relief and rescue operations and assisting the other agencies engaged in the post-quake operations in Turkey and Syria.
As per ANI, India dispatched 841 cartons of medicine, protection safety tools, and diagnostics with a weight of 6.19 tons.
The medicines that have been sent include Paracetamol 100 ML IV, Ceftriaxone GM INJ, Propofol INJ., etc. The protection and safety include gowns, gloves, shoe covers, and caps. The other medical aid includes Electrocardiographs six channels, Syringe Pump, and a Physiologic monitor system.
Earlier on Friday, an image of a Turkish hugging an Indian NDRF personnel surfaced online. The post was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army. They wrote in the caption, "We care."
