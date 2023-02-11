Turkey, Syria Earthquake: More than 23,000 killed, India sends 841 cartons of medicines, diagnostic kits

The death toll following Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake reached 23,831 in Turkey and Syria on Saturday, according to authorities of the region.

The death toll surpassed 20,318 in Turkey, with 80,052 reported injuries, said country's disaster agency.

The total number of those killed in Syria stands at 3,513, including 2,166 deaths in rebel-held areas in the northwest region, according to volunteer organization Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets.

Syrian state media also reported 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria.

Monday's devastating earthquake that hit just after midday caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries.

The quake has been qualified as the seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, ahead of Japan's 2011 tremor and tsunami, and nearing the 2003 Iran earthquakes which killed 31,000.