Turkey Elections 2023: Erdogan defies polls as runoff looms

The election campaign, which was partly waged on the backs of refugees in Turkey [with many populists blaming the country's problems on them], pushed many to vote for the nationalists. Everyone, without exception, had predicted that this group would get a minuscule percentage of the vote, possibly under 1%. But Sinan Ogan, the nationalist presidential candidate, gleaned more than 5%. The far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which hovered around 7% in preelection polls, got more than 10% of the vote.