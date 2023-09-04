Turkey's Erdogan urges Russia to renew Ukraine grain deal

Why is the deal important?

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, had kept Ukrainian grain exports flowing since last summer, securing global supply chains.

Since Russia stepped back from the deal, Russia has launched a barrage of attacks on cereal stores and port infrastructure in Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain suppliers. It has said it will regard vessels traveling to and from Ukrainian ports as potentially carrying military cargo and, therefore, legitimate targets.

The attacks have included its inland Danube River ports of Reni and Izmail, both just across the water from NATO member Romania, which have gained increasing significance as export hubs for Ukraine.