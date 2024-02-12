UK English test scandal: Indians, other foreign students renew bid to clear their names

A group of international students, including many Indians, who had their visas revoked almost 10 years ago after accusations of cheating in English language tests in the UK, are making renewed efforts to clear their names.

According to a report in the Guardian, fresh evidence has recently been presented in court that questions the UK Home Office's cheating allegations against 35,000 international students.

The Home Office abruptly terminated the visas of these students, making their stay in the country illegal overnight, following a 2014 BBC documentary reporting allegations of cheating at two of the UK's language testing centres for international students.

About 2,500 students were deported after immigration enforcement teams mounted dawn raids on students’ accommodation, the news report said. While some 7,200 students left the country after detention threats, thousands stayed protesting "flawed evidence" as they struggled with homelessness, huge legal fees, and stress-induced illnesses.

After judges and watchdog reports highlighted flaws in the evidence of cheating, around 3,600 won appeals against the Home Office, while the rest of them couldn't because of the prohibitive cost of taking legal action.