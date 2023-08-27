Ukraine updates: Kyiv and Moscow both come under air attack
Each side has said that they shot down missiles or drones headed toward their respective capitals. Meanwhile, Ukraine said it is calling more people up as part of an expanded mobilization
Russian and Ukrainian authorities have both reported that air defense systems in their respective capitals were active on Sunday morning as they came under aerial attacks from the other side.
Ukraine's military said that Russia targeted Kyiv with missiles while Moscow said it had shot down several Ukrainian drones, including in the Moscow region.
Both sides have been leaning heavily on missile strikes, drone strikes and shelling as the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine see little movement.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has also said that it is preparing to expand its mobilization and call up more citizens to join the military.
Published: 27 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM