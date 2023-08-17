Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production
As drones become increasingly common in the war in Ukraine for battlefield attacks and reconnaissance, Kyiv has said it will increase the production of drone systems
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Kyiv is "significantly" ramping up its drone production. Russia is also suspected of expanding its domestic drone production.
Drones have increasingly become vital to both Russian and Ukrainian military efforts.
In recent weeks, Kyiv has had several successful drone attacks as part of its counteroffensive to reclaim its territory.
Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks have destroyed Ukrainian grain storage facilities along the Danube River.
Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, August 17:
Ukraine ramps up numbers of drones as Zelenskyy emphasizes importance
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Kyiv is "significantly" increasing its production of drones.
As part of his address, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of drones in defending Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
"Drones are the 'eyes' and protection on the front line... Drones are a guarantee that people will not have to pay with their lives when drones can be used," said the Ukrainian leader.
In recent weeks, Kyiv has had several successful drone attacks as part of its counteroffensive efforts to reclaim territory.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 17 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM