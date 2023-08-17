Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Kyiv is "significantly" ramping up its drone production. Russia is also suspected of expanding its domestic drone production.

Drones have increasingly become vital to both Russian and Ukrainian military efforts.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has had several successful drone attacks as part of its counteroffensive to reclaim its territory.

Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks have destroyed Ukrainian grain storage facilities along the Danube River.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, August 17: