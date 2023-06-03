Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy orders shelter probe after deaths

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his government to remedy problems with air-raid shelters in the capital, Kyiv, as Russia continues heavy missile attacks on the city.

His comments on the shelters in his nightly address come after three people, including a 9-year-old child, were killed by missile debris after reportedly being unable to access a locked shelter. Police have detained four people in an investigation into the deaths.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv residents were reporting that there were too few shelters, that they were sometimes locked and that access to them was sometimes difficult.

He said that bunkers were entirely lacking in some city districts.