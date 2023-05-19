Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit — reports

According to Bloomberg, Reuters news agency and the Financial Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to travel to Japan to attend the G7 summit.

The reported last-minute appearance has not been formally announced, although it has been speculated. Zelenskyy was initially expected to address the summit by video link.

On Thursday, Ukrainian government official Ihor Dzhokova told the Japanese news agency Kyodo that Zelenskyy would "carefully monitor the situation on the battlefield and then make a final decision" on whether or not he would attend in person.

He joins the leaders of a host of other countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Korea, who had been invited to join the G7 leaders in Hiroshima.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, May 19: