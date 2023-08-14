Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy vows retaliation for Kherson

After a family of four was killed by Russian artillery shelling of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced retaliation.

In the Kherson region alone, authorities say seven people were killed and about 15 others injured. In the village of Shyroka Balka, Russian artillery killed five people — including a family of four with a 12-year-old son and a baby girl only about three weeks old.

The region was shelled 17 times on Sunday, Zelenskyy said in his address. The local military administration announced a regional day of mourning on Monday.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 14: