Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for new Patriots

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for two new Patriot air defense systems Germany has send to Ukraine.

The US-built Patriot systems are invaluable for Ukraine; according to Kyiv, they have intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times.

"Every enhancement of Ukraine's air defense saves thousands of lives," Zelenskyy said.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, August 13: