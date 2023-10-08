Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

Lesya Ganzha joined the Ukrainian army right at the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, and was assigned to the infantry, serving in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

"Unfortunately, the company commander is categorically anti-women," said Ganzha, adding that she had wanted to switch to air reconnaissance in a different brigade of the army.

"I joined the army to defend Ukraine, to go into combat," she stressed. She told DW she was repeatedly offered assignments in the hinterland, but finally managed to get into the air reconnaissance unit of a brigade in Donetsk.

Yulia Mykytenko, 28, was already an army officer when Russia attacked Ukraine. She joined up in 2016, and was keen to work in reconnaissance, but was rejected on account of her gender.

After serving in administrative roles on a military staff, Mykytenko eventually completed advanced officer training, reaching the rank of second lieutenant.

"When I was given command of a reconnaissance troop, 80% of the people serving there transferred to other troops, just because they had a woman commander," recalled Mykytenko.