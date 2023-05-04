Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for special tribunal at The Hague
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a highly symbolic visit to the war crimes court in The Hague
In a keynote speech during a visit to the Netherlands, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like to see Russian President Vladimir Putin stand trial for war crimes at The Hague.
"The one who deserves to be sentenced for these criminal actions right here in the capital of international law, and I'm sure we'll see that happen when we win," he said.
Zelenskyy called for the creation of an international tribunal to deal with "Russia's crime of aggression."
He was speaking after a meeting with top officials at the International Criminal Court (ICC).
In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, over responsibility for war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The court's accusation centered around the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Moscow said the warrant had no legal bearing on the Russian president.
At the time Zelenskyy hailed it as a "historic decision from which historic responsibility will begin."
Russia does not recognize the ICC's authority, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that any of the court's decisions regarding Russia were "null and void."
