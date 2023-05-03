Russia warns of retaliation for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of Kremlin, according to the President's office. His schedule was not affected, RT reported.



"We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian President," it added.



The incident happened "ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests are expected to be present".



There is footage circulating on social media, which purports to show the aftermath, with a plume of smoke rising against the night cityscape from the territory of the historic seat of Russian power.