UN human rights chief blasts US abortion ruling

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has denounced the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to abortion, saying that it was a huge blow to women's human rights and gender equality.



"Access to safe, legal and effective abortion is firmly rooted in international human right law and is at the core of women and girls' autonomy and ability to make their own choices about their bodies and lives, free of discrimination, violence and coercion," Bachelet said in a statement late Friday night.



"This decision strips such autonomy from millions of women in the US, in particular those with low incomes and those belonging to racial and ethnic minorities, to the detriment of their fundamental rights," she added.



According to the UN, more than 50 countries with previously restrictive laws have liberalized their abortion legislation over the past 25 years, reports Xinhua news agency.