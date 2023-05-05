UN warns of deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan

I think the international community did try to support all sides in Sudan in finding a way back to democracy after the military coup in 2021. We supported everyone who was willing to talk and work together for a resolution and finding common ground. Whether we did enough of this will be judged in the future. The international community does not necessarily share the same opinion. But there are plenty of actors like the UN, AU, the regional IGAD, as well as UN member states, all trying to bring about a cease-fire. The UN Security Council, the AU and others have demanded an end to the fighting. There is, however, a lack of consensus, and I believe within Sudan there is only partial agreement on how to involve international actors, military leaders and civilians. Parts of the civil society are certainly calling for a more active policy in terms of African or international troops, but this also needs international consensus, for example in the Security Council, which we would certainly not have.