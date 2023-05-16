US decries 'targeted' attacks and 'home demolitions' in India

He was referring to a three-day meeting called the Dharma Sansad in December 2021, where speakers called for people to take up arms against Muslims.



A case was registered by the Uttarakhand police against the organiser. The other countries mentioned by Hussain were Russia, China, Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia.



The State Department's annual report has been critical of the state of religious freedom in India before, and, based on local news reports and accounts from civil society, it has listed instances and cases over the years.



India has rejected these unsolicited observations and remarks before and in recent years questioned America's right to stand in judgment on other countries.



The US Commission on International Freedom have been far more critical of India and has recommended to the State Department to designate India as a "country of particular concerns" four times. But the State Department has not taken up its suggestion yet. These designations are to be announced later in the year.