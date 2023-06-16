US grand jury indicts Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking top-secret military documents, has been indicted on federal felony charges, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted him on six counts of "willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense."

Each charge provides a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 (€228,000). The charges are in addition to the two counts filed by prosecutors against Teixeira after his arrest in April.