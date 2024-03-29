US President Joe Biden assures Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif of continued support

Marking the first official communication with a Pakistani premier in years, US President Joe Biden has dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing continuous support, and highlighted that the ties between the two nations are critical for bilateral and regional peace and security.

President Biden’s letter broke with his tradition of not engaging with any of the prime ministers in Pakistan during his tenure; he neither telephoned former prime minister Imran Khan after his election victory, nor spoke to Sharif when he succeeded him in April 2022, the Express Tribune said on Friday.

The development comes weeks after Sharif took oath as the country’s prime minister for a second time earlier this month after a controversial election that his rival and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed was rigged.

Khan, who is the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had also openly accused the US of orchestrating his downfall after he was removed through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022.