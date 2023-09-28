US Republican candidates tussle at Trump-less primary debate

Republican presidential hopefuls took the stage in California for their second debate on Wednesday night, 27 September.

The candidates discussed issues ranging from the economy to China, but a tougher stance on immigration took center stage as candidates vied for their break-out moments.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he would send the National Guard to the US-Mexico border "on day one" to prevent illegal crossings.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, herself the daughter of Indian immigrants, proposed cutting foreign aid to Latin American countries until the border is secured.

"Only when we fix the immigration system, only when we make the border secure should we ever put more money into this," the former United Nations representative said

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke about a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for US court hearings.