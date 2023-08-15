US: Trump indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

Former US President Donald Trump and several of his allies were indicted on Monday night in Georgia following a lengthy investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state.

Trump and 18 others were charged with "criminal attempts to interfere in Georgia's presidential election," Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney, told reporters late on Monday night.

The charges in the 94-page indictment arise "from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election in this state," Willis said.

The grand jury indictment against Trump is the fourth brought against the Republican politician this year. It could also lead to the first televised trial of a former president.

Trump already faces three other criminal indictments, including once by US Special Counsel Jack Smith on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat to US President Joe Biden.