US's Catherine Russell takes office as head of UNICEF

Catherine Russell of the US has took office as the new executive director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), becoming the fourth woman to lead the organisation.



"It is an honor and a privilege to join UNICEF and help lead its remarkable work for children at such a crucial moment," Russell was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



"At a time when millions of children globally are still reeling from the impact of the Covid pandemic and other crises, UNICEF is leading the call to protect their rights and their futures. I look forward to the work ahead."