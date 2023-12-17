War in Gaza spurs hate crimes against Muslims, Jews in US, Europe

A seven-year-old Palestinian-American boy was killed while his mother was injured by their landlord in the state of Illinois in the US, 10 days after Palestinian militant group Hamas reportedly attacked Israel on 7 October.

Around a month later, a 69-year-old Jewish man was killed during a confrontation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rallies in California. In November, three Palestinian college students were shot and injured in Vermont.

The cycle of violence continues to feed the rising anti-Semitism and Islamophobia sweeping across the US and indeed other parts of the world in the aftermath of the 7 October attack and the subsequent invasion of Gaza by Israel.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks anti-Semitism around the world, also reported an incident in Paris on Tuesday. “A man entered the office of a kindergarten director who is Jewish, brandished a large knife, and said, ‘You’re a Jew. You’re a Zionist. Five of us are going to rape you & cut you up like they did in Gaza’,” the group said in a post on X.