No clear Gaza message from EU, despite cease-fire calls

Two months into the war in Gaza, with the combined reported death toll of Israelis and Palestinians nearing 20,000, European Union leaders spent hours discussing the conflict in Brussels on Friday but did not issue the customary collective closing statement.

"There are differences in feelings and sentiments about the idea of a humanitarian pause, supported by some; and a humanitarian cease-fire, supported by others," European Council President Charles Michel summed up in a post-summit press conference.

The senior EU official emphasized that all European leaders had strongly condemned Hamas' 7 October terror attacks, underlined Israel's right to defend itself and called for the release of the more than 100 hostages Hamas still holds captive. Michel also said EU leaders stressed the need for Israel to respect international law as it tries to root the militant Islamist terror group out of the Gaza Strip — the Palestinian territory that Hamas has controlled since 2007.

"Humanitarian support and aid must be guaranteed," said Michel, while also reiterating the EU's long-standing supporting for the two-state solution — in which the Palestinian people would eventually have their own fully-fledged state to ensure long-term peace.

The bloc has struggled to speak with one voice since Hamas' October 7 onslaught in southern Israel killed 1,200 people and triggered a retaliatory Israeli bombing campaign that has now killed at least 18,800 in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.