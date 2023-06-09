What is the Trump classified documents case about?

Former US President Donald Trump's second indictment concerns accusations that he mishandled classified documents in a case believed to be his most serious legal threat as yet.

Trump announced the indictment on his Truth Social platform, reiterating that he was "innocent." He said he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. It marks the first time a former president has been indicted in a federal court.

Though the indictment remains sealed, media reports suggest the former president has been indicted on seven counts. They relate to his handling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

The case adds to Trump's legal woes and further complicates his 2024 presidential bid.

Earlier this year, he was indicted in March in New York in a state case over an investigation into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He is due to face trial next March, in the midst of the primaries.