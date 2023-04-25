What now for Germany's remaining nuclear waste?

Germany has shut down its last nuclear power stations. But the issue isn't going anywhere, as the country faces the question of what to do with its remaining nuclear waste. Nuclear energy in Germany has been history since mid-April. At one time, up to 20 nuclear power plants fed electricity into the German grid. But all that is over now. The last three nuclear power plants ended their operations on April 15.

For German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, of the Green Party, the date marks a new dawn: "I think we should now put all our energy into pushing forward photovoltaics, wind power storage, energy saving, and energy efficiency, and stop these backward-looking debates," she said in a recent radio interview.

April 15 also effectively ended a decades-long political dispute in Germany, even though there are still voices demanding that nuclear power be extended, because of the tense situation in the energy market.