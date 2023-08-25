Will Prigozhin's death strengthen Putin?

Many were expecting Yevgeny Prigozhin to die, but what has apparently come as a surprise is how.

"The fact that he was killed so spectacularly is something new," Russian investigative journalist Irina Borogan told DW on Thursday, adding that the exact circumstances may never be clarified.

Only a few doubt that the head of the notorious Wagner Group is even dead, and his death is unlikely to have been accidental. There is a high probability that it was a "contract killing ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin," said Austrian political expert Gerhard Mangott. He suggested that the move could have been Putin's revenge for his embarrassment during Prigozhin's attempted coup attempt in June and a "warning to critics in leading positions."