Will the Wagner coup be the beginning of the end for Putin?

Unrest among Russian commanders at the front

However, Lange expects that the level of unrest amongst the Russian commanders has probably increased. Meanwhile, the core of Prigozhin's troops are no longer on the front lines. Just how quickly, if at all, the 25,000-strong Wagner troops can be integrated into the regular Russian army is unclear, particularly after they occupied the Russian army's southern high command in Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian city of millions is a key supply hub for Russian forces across the land corridor between Russia and Crimea, which is currently occupied by the Russian army. Another key route goes across the Crimean bridge that spans the Kerch Strait.

Disrupting these supply routes is one of the Ukrainian army's military objectives in the ongoing counteroffensive. Without supplies of ammunition and fuel, Russian defenses would collapse.

Putin cannot allow that to happen without losing hope of victory in Ukraine. Prigozhin has taken advantage of this with his attempted coup. The dispute between Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had been raging for months, with the Wagner chief repeatedly accusing the Russian military of failing to adequately supply his ranks, even during months of fighting around the town of Bakmut in eastern Ukraine.

In this respect, the occupation of the Russian southern command post in Rostov was consistent, and may now have helped Prigozhin to extract the best deal for himself from the Kremlin, particularly after it became clear that no other figures within Putin's power structure would support his cause.