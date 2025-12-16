With over $600 billion net worth, Musk on way to becoming world’s 1st trillionaire
SpaceX plans an IPO next year that could value the company at $1.5 trillion, making it one of the US’s most valuable private firms
Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has inched ever closer to a historic milestone: becoming the world’s first trillionaire. Reports suggest his net worth has surged by a staggering $168 billion, bringing it to an estimated $677 billion, as SpaceX reportedly launches a tender offer valuing the space exploration firm at $800 billion.
This remarkable ascent makes Musk the first individual in history to cross the $600 billion threshold, according to Forbes. SpaceX, meanwhile, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) next year that could value the company at a breathtaking $1.5 trillion, cementing its place as one of the most valuable private enterprises in the United States.
Musk’s 12 per cent stake in Tesla alone is worth $197 billion, excluding stock options, while his xAI Holdings — reportedly in talks to raise fresh funding at a $230 billion valuation — adds another $60 billion to his fortune with Musk holding a 53 per cent stake.
The billionaire’s meteoric rise has been swift: from reaching a net worth of $200 billion in September 2021, he soared past $300 billion in November of the same year, $400 billion in December 2024, and $500 billion in October, charting an unparalleled trajectory of wealth accumulation.
Despite the headlines, Musk has publicly downplayed the $800 billion valuation of SpaceX, clarifying on X that the company has been cash-flow positive for years and periodically conducts stock buybacks to provide liquidity for employees and investors. “Valuation increments reflect progress with Starship and Starlink, securing global direct-to-cell spectrum, and one other factor that may be even more significant,” he noted, underscoring the strategic drivers behind SpaceX’s sky-high value.
As SpaceX continues its bold expansion into the cosmos and xAI Holdings advances cutting-edge AI ambitions, Musk’s wealth and influence appear poised to reach stratospheric heights — a financial orbit that, until now, no one has ever charted.
With IANS inputs
