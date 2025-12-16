With over $600 billion net worth, Musk on way to becoming world’s 1st trillionaire

Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has inched ever closer to a historic milestone: becoming the world’s first trillionaire. Reports suggest his net worth has surged by a staggering $168 billion, bringing it to an estimated $677 billion, as SpaceX reportedly launches a tender offer valuing the space exploration firm at $800 billion.

This remarkable ascent makes Musk the first individual in history to cross the $600 billion threshold, according to Forbes. SpaceX, meanwhile, is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) next year that could value the company at a breathtaking $1.5 trillion, cementing its place as one of the most valuable private enterprises in the United States.

Musk’s 12 per cent stake in Tesla alone is worth $197 billion, excluding stock options, while his xAI Holdings — reportedly in talks to raise fresh funding at a $230 billion valuation — adds another $60 billion to his fortune with Musk holding a 53 per cent stake.