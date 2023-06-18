Wu: Taiwan wants 'more European voices' to caution China

Taiwan is trying to convince more EU actors to caution China against aggression toward the island.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said a recent trip to Europe was aimed at drumming up support. "We are continuing to make our effort so that there can be more European voices to caution against China: That the peace and stability over the Taiwan Strait is very important," Wu said in an interview with DW and other outlets.

Wu said he wanted to "remind European friends that there's very close economic interests between Taiwan and Europe" and he hoped that EU governments "understand the possible impact" aggression against Taiwan could have "on the global stage."

Asked what the European Union could do to deter potential Chinese aggression, Wu said recent EU statements referring to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and warnings against any unilateral change of the status quo were a "powerful gesture."