Apply, approve and go: Hero FinCorp’s personal loan app for instant approval

As unsecured loans, they don't require any collateral, making them easily accessible for various financial needs. Nowadays, you can easily secure a personal loan using mobile apps online. However, it is crucial to choose an online personal loan app like Hero FinCorp.

Let’s learn more about the app and its application procedure for instant approval.

Types of personal loans

The Hero FinCorp loan app offers different types of personal loans. Whether you need a 2 lakh personal loan or 5 lakh, you do not need to pledge collateral to obtain the loan.

Some of the most common reasons to borrow through a personal loan are as follows:

● Medical emergencies: Hospitalisation, diagnostic tests, treatment, surgery, medicines, medical equipment, physiotherapy, etc.

● Marriage functions: Venue, caterers, decorations, photography, outfits, jewellery, gifts, invitation, honeymoon, etc.

● Home renovation: Construction material, labour, shipping, designers, architects, etc.

● Travel purpose: Visa fees, flight tickets, meals, hotel rooms, sightseeing, adventure activities, shopping, etc.

● Education: Education fee, lodging, study material, laptop and other study equipment, etc.

Factors affecting your personal loan eligibility

You must fulfil the following eligibility conditions to apply for a personal loan using the Hero FinCorp loan app:

● Citizenship: Indian citizenship

● Age: 21-58 years

● Occupation: Salaried employees and self-employed professionals

● Minimum income: Rs 15,000 per month

● Work experience: Six months for salaried and two years for self-employed