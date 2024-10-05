Benefits of Bajaj Finance fixed deposits: A comprehensive guide

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a popular savings tool in India. They offer guaranteed returns and safety. Among the many options available, Bajaj Finance FD stands out. It is known for its competitive interest rates and customer-friendly features. Here, we explore the benefits of Bajaj Finance FDs. We explain why they are considered some of the best options for investors.

Attractive Interest Rates

One of the main benefits of Bajaj Finance FDs is the attractive interest rates. As of July 2024, the interest rates for regular customers range from 7.20% p.a. to 8.10% p.a., depending on the tenor. Senior citizens enjoy an additional interest rate of 0.40% p.a. This makes it a favourable choice for retirees looking for a steady income. These rates are competitive when compared to those offered by other banks and NBFCs.

Flexible Tenures

Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 months to 60 months. This allows investors to choose a tenure that aligns with their financial goals. Bajaj Finance FD rates caters to both short-term and long-term investment needs. You can choose an option that aligns with your financial goals. The flexibility allows you to plan your investments effectively. You can align them with your future financial requirements.