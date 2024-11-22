Unlocking new possibilities in IVF: Dr Nisarg Patel highlights key advances for higher success rates

IVF and fertility treatment technologies are advancing at an unprecedented pace, offering couples new hope through innovations that enhance the likelihood of success.

Dr Nisarg Patel, a seasoned IVF specialist and co-founder of Nisha IVF Centre, shares his insights into the latest developments in reproductive medicine that could reshape the future of fertility care.

“When we talk about advancements in IVF, it’s about moving closer to success for each patient,” says Dr. Nisarg Patel. “The technologies on the horizon aren’t just high-tech additions; they address the heart of what we’re trying to achieve—a higher likelihood of pregnancy and a better patient experience.”

With over 13 years of experience and more than 8,000 IVF cycles completed, Dr. Nisarg Patel brings a unique blend of expertise and forward-thinking perspective to his practice, helping patients benefit from these new breakthroughs at Nisha IVF, the best IVF centre in Ahmedabad.

One of the developments Dr Nisarg Patel is excited about is non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT).

“In traditional genetic testing, we needed to remove a few cells from the embryo, which, while safe, still involves direct handling,” Dr. Nisarg Patel explains. “Non-invasive PGT offers a new approach by analyzing DNA fragments naturally released into the culture medium around the embryo. This way, we gather critical genetic information without physically disturbing the embryo, which could make the process gentler while still allowing us to identify the healthiest embryos for transfer.”

Dr Nisarg Patel also sees improvements in ovarian stimulation protocols as a vital advancement.

“Every patient has a unique hormonal profile, and recent refinements in ovarian stimulation let us tailor medications to each individual,” he shares. “By fine-tuning dosages based on a patient’s ovarian response, we’re able to maximize egg quality while reducing potential side effects, which ultimately benefits the entire IVF cycle. It’s this kind of precision that makes a difference in both success rates and the patient’s comfort.”