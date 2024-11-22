Unlocking new possibilities in IVF: Dr Nisarg Patel highlights key advances for higher success rates
How can new advancements in the IVF field maximise your chances of success?
IVF and fertility treatment technologies are advancing at an unprecedented pace, offering couples new hope through innovations that enhance the likelihood of success.
Dr Nisarg Patel, a seasoned IVF specialist and co-founder of Nisha IVF Centre, shares his insights into the latest developments in reproductive medicine that could reshape the future of fertility care.
“When we talk about advancements in IVF, it’s about moving closer to success for each patient,” says Dr. Nisarg Patel. “The technologies on the horizon aren’t just high-tech additions; they address the heart of what we’re trying to achieve—a higher likelihood of pregnancy and a better patient experience.”
With over 13 years of experience and more than 8,000 IVF cycles completed, Dr. Nisarg Patel brings a unique blend of expertise and forward-thinking perspective to his practice, helping patients benefit from these new breakthroughs at Nisha IVF, the best IVF centre in Ahmedabad.
One of the developments Dr Nisarg Patel is excited about is non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT).
“In traditional genetic testing, we needed to remove a few cells from the embryo, which, while safe, still involves direct handling,” Dr. Nisarg Patel explains. “Non-invasive PGT offers a new approach by analyzing DNA fragments naturally released into the culture medium around the embryo. This way, we gather critical genetic information without physically disturbing the embryo, which could make the process gentler while still allowing us to identify the healthiest embryos for transfer.”
Dr Nisarg Patel also sees improvements in ovarian stimulation protocols as a vital advancement.
“Every patient has a unique hormonal profile, and recent refinements in ovarian stimulation let us tailor medications to each individual,” he shares. “By fine-tuning dosages based on a patient’s ovarian response, we’re able to maximize egg quality while reducing potential side effects, which ultimately benefits the entire IVF cycle. It’s this kind of precision that makes a difference in both success rates and the patient’s comfort.”
When discussing the latest in sperm selection, Dr Nisarg Patel highlights microfluidics as a promising tool.
“Selecting the best sperm cells has always been crucial in IVF, particularly for ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) procedures,” he says. “Microfluidics simulates the natural journey sperm take within the female reproductive system, helping us select those with the highest motility and best morphology. This method allows for more natural selection, which could improve fertilization success and reduce damage from handling.”
Another powerful tool, according to Dr. Nisarg Patel, is time-lapse imaging technology, which allows for uninterrupted embryo monitoring.
“With traditional methods, we check embryos periodically, which means we might miss subtle developmental cues,” he explains. “Time-lapse imaging gives us a constant view of an embryo’s growth, which can be invaluable in determining which embryos are most likely to succeed. It’s these small advancements in precision that contribute to higher success rates.”
Looking forward, Dr. Nisarg Patel is also optimistic about the role artificial intelligence (AI) could play in IVF. “AI is showing promise in areas like embryo selection and treatment personalization,” he says. “While still in the early stages, AI could allow us to analyze intricate patterns in embryo images that aren’t visible to the human eye, providing us with data-driven insights that enhance selection accuracy. In the future, I believe AI will help us tailor treatment plans more closely to each patient’s profile, reducing the need for trial and error and increasing efficiency across cycles.”
“As a testament to Nisha IVF Centre’s commitment to patient care, the clinic is truly at the forefront of educating patients about advanced technologies in fertility treatment,” says Ms Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots. “Led by Dr. Nisarg Patel, the team ensures that patients fully understand how these innovations can enhance their treatment. This balance of cutting-edge technology with compassionate care is what makes Nisha IVF a trusted choice.”
For Dr Nisarg Patel, these advancements are about more than just technology; they represent an ethical responsibility to continuously improve outcomes for patients.
“At Nisha IVF, we’re committed to adopting these technologies responsibly, with a focus on real benefits to our patients,” he reflects. “It’s essential to combine compassion with innovation, making sure each patient receives not only the latest in fertility science but also unwavering support throughout their journey.”
Dr Nisarg Patel’s approach emphasizes that while technology is critical, and compassionate, patient-focused care remains at the heart of successful fertility treatment.
“We always keep the human element front and center,” he shares. “Success in IVF is about more than just advanced technology; it’s about listening to patients, understanding their needs, and supporting them through every step of their journey.”
With a dedication to excellence in both science and patient care, Dr Nisarg Patel and Nisha IVF Centre continue to follow advancements in fertility treatment closely, embracing innovations that genuinely improve patient outcomes.
Dr Nisarg Patel’s expert insights and commitment to ethical, evidence-based adoption of new technologies reflect a forward-thinking approach that patients trust and value.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.
