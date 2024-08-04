(Un)safe as houses

Another monsoon in Mumbai, another house collapse. Deaths and injuries, as expected. Even the reportage for such tragedies has become rote, matter of fact.

Collapsing buildings in Mumbai have occurred for a variety of reasons, from tampering with RCC frames to overloading.

Dilapidation of built fabric in Mumbai isn’t new either. People continue to live in buildings they cannot afford to get repaired, just as they cannot afford to lose locational advantage (as repairs would mean having to move out). Tenants will allow a building to crumble even as they enjoy the stability and security of the old Rent Act, paying a pittance to a landlord who has long ceased to care.

Before the millennium, though, there was a go-to place for such structures on the brink—the Repair Board. To use its full title, the Bombay Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board was specifically formed in 1971 by the BMC to address the material welfare of cessed buildings (dilapidated tenanted buildings upon which a cess was levied).

The older cessed buildings in Bombay built on both sides of the fin de siècle were densely backed four-storied tenements, with sloping roofs and masonry façades. What is relatively less known is that several had timber frames that carried the load of the structure all the way to the ground. Many of these façades had timber cantilevered balconies, corridors and stairways.

After around a century of nonstop occupation, these frames were both strained and corroded, and needed to be replaced by steel columns and beams to extend the lives of the old buildings. Given Mumbai’s ferocious monsoons, leakages from roofs and walls were unremittingly aggravating and the Board had the skills to deal with those too.