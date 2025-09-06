Amrita Pritam: The poet who dared to live and write unfettered

Words were like leaves falling from a tree in autumn… their rustle was music to my ears ~ 'Raseedi Ticket'



On 31 August, her 106th birth anniversary, India remembered Amrita Pritam (1919–2005), the indomitable voice of Punjabi and Hindi literature, whose words continue to reverberate across generations. Poet, novelist, essayist, memoirist, broadcaster, feminist, and iconoclast, Amrita Pritam’s life was as compelling as her works — an unflinching engagement with love, loss, Partition, memory, and the quest for freedom, both personal and collective.

Not only was she the first prominent woman poet of 20th-century Punjabi literature, but also the first woman to win the Sahitya Akademi Award (1956) and one of the most decorated writers in India’s literary history. Yet, her enduring power lies less in her accolades than in her courage to live and write without fear.

Childhood, loss, and the birth of a writer

Amrita was born in Gujranwala, Punjab (now in Pakistan) to Raj Bibi, a schoolteacher, and Kartar Singh Hitkari, a poet, scholar, and Sikh preacher. Tragedy struck early — her mother died when Amrita was just 11. In her autobiographies, she wrote that this bereavement shattered her faith in God, and she remained an avowed atheist all her life.

Bereft of maternal warmth, she found refuge in her father’s extensive library. Books became her companions, words her music. By 16, she had published her first anthology of poems, Amrit Lehran (Immortal Waves), establishing herself as a precocious literary talent. That same year, as per tradition, she was married to businessman Pritam Singh, though the marriage proved unhappy.

Her early poems were romantic, but as the 1940s progressed, she gravitated towards the Progressive Writers’ Movement, adopting a sharper social consciousness. Her collection Lok Peed (1944) reflected the suffering of the poor during World War II and the Bengal famine.