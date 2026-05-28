Bashir Badr, the poet who humanised the Urdu ghazal

With the passing of Dr Bashir Badr on Thursday, 28 May at 91, Indian literature loses one of the last towering figures of the modern Urdu ghazal — a poet whose words escaped the confines of literary gatherings and settled permanently in the emotional vocabulary of ordinary people.

Dr Badr was not merely a celebrated Urdu poet; he was a cultural phenomenon. His couplets travelled effortlessly across generations, classes, and linguistic boundaries. They appeared in mushairas and newspapers, films and political speeches, handwritten letters and, more recently, across social media timelines. Few poets in post-Independence India achieved such intimate public presence.

At a time when poetry often risked becoming either excessively ornamental or intellectually inaccessible, Badr restored to the ghazal its most essential quality: emotional immediacy. He spoke a language people recognised — the language of longing, dignity, heartbreak, civility, memory, and survival.

Born Syed Muhammad Bashir on 15 February 1935 in Ayodhya, Bashir Badr belonged to a generation shaped by both the cultural richness and political upheavals of 20th-century India. As the trauma of Partition altered the landscape of Urdu literature, Badr emerged as one of the writers who ensured that Urdu would continue to flourish within India’s composite cultural imagination.

Educated at Aligarh Muslim University, where he later completed his doctoral studies, Badr combined academic sophistication with remarkable accessibility. Unlike many classical poets whose verses demanded extensive familiarity with Persian symbolism and literary tradition, Badr’s poetry spoke directly to lived experience.

He wrote about broken homes, fading relationships, loneliness, communal wounds, urban alienation, and fragile hope — all with extraordinary simplicity.

Perhaps no couplet captures his moral clarity more powerfully than this immortal sher:

Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein/ Tum taras nahin khate bastiyan jalane mein

(People break themselves building a single home/ Yet you feel no pity while burning entire settlements)

These lines became far more than poetry. They became an indictment of violence, hatred, and the casual destruction of human lives. Decades after they were first recited, they continue to resonate in moments of communal tension and political unrest..