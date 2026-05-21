Beer overtakes wine in France for first time as high cost of living reshapes drinking habits
Wine consumption falls to a 70-year low while beer, including alcohol-free varieties, gains popularity amid cost-of-living pressures and shifting social trends
France has consumed more beer than wine for the first time on record, marking a significant shift in the drinking habits of a country long associated with wine culture as younger consumers, changing lifestyles and economic pressures reshape alcohol consumption patterns.
According to figures released by the OIV (International Organisation of Vine and Wine), French wine consumption fell to 22 million hectolitres in 2025, slightly below the 22.1 million hectolitres of beer consumed during the same period, according to data from the French brewers' association, Brasseurs de France.
The figures represent a 70-year low for wine consumption in France and a decline of 3.2 per cent compared with 2024. The OIV described the trend as part of a long-term decline that has unfolded over several decades.
Despite the drop, France remained Europe's largest wine-consuming nation in 2025, although consumption was 7.2 per cent below the country's five-year average.
Economic pressures and generational change
Industry experts attributed the shift to a combination of economic challenges and changing consumer behaviour, particularly among younger generations.
The OIV said overall wine consumption had fallen to its lowest level in more than six decades, reflecting both weaker demand in mature wine markets and broader changes in social habits.
“What we can see in the 2025 data is a sector that's reacting to real-time impacts of US tariff policies, but also adapting to some longer-term changes in terms of climate and consumption,” OIV Director General John Barker said.
Beer consumption, meanwhile, remained relatively stable and marginally exceeded wine consumption for the first time.
The strongest growth was recorded in alcohol-free beer. Consumption of non-alcoholic beer rose by 12 per cent last year, with approximately 600,000 litres consumed during July and August alone.
Analysts said the changing pattern reflected broader shifts in French society, including changing work routines and dining habits.
Sociologist Joan Cortinas told France Télévisions that traditional meal-centred drinking customs were becoming less common.
“Society has become more tertiary. Often people do not even eat properly at midday anymore,” Cortinas said.
Global pressures weigh on wine industry
The decline in wine consumption comes as producers face multiple challenges, including climate-related pressures, changing consumer preferences and trade disruptions.
Tariffs imposed by the United States under President Donald Trump have added fresh uncertainty for wine exporters. The United States remains the world's largest wine market, making trade barriers particularly significant for producers across Europe.
Barker said it was still too early to determine the full impact of the conflict involving Iran on the wine sector, although any disruption to shipping routes and consumer sentiment could affect the industry.
The wine sector has increasingly sought to adapt by diversifying revenue streams through wine tourism, sustainability initiatives and the development of lower-alcohol products aimed at attracting new consumers.
Italy remains largest producer
While France's domestic consumption has declined, it remains one of the world's leading wine-producing countries.
According to OIV figures, Italy was the world's largest wine producer in 2025 with 47.3 million hectolitres, followed by France with 35.9 million hectolitres and Spain with 29.4 million hectolitres.
The latest figures nevertheless highlight a profound cultural shift in France, where beer has overtaken wine in annual consumption for the first time, underscoring how economic realities and changing lifestyles are transforming one of the country's most enduring traditions.