US, Australia, Canada, Norway blocking oil and gas phase-out: Report

A handful of wealthy nations, led by the United States, have been accused of derailing global efforts to phase out oil and gas, even as poorer countries shoulder the costs of climate change, a new report said on Tuesday.

According to 'Planet Wreckers: Global North Countries Fueling the Fire Since the Paris Agreement' by research group Oil Change International, the US, Australia, Canada and Norway have together increased oil and gas production by almost 40 per cent between 2015 and 2024 — while the rest of the world reduced extraction by 2 per cent.

The US alone accounted for more than 90 per cent of the net global increase in fossil fuel production over the past decade, expanding output by nearly 11 million barrels of oil equivalent a day — five times more than any other country.

Australia recorded the sharpest rise, up 77 per cent, followed by Canada (28 per cent) and Norway (7 per cent).

By contrast, several energy-dependent nations in the Global South, including Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Qatar, have either held production steady or cut back. The report noted that while these economies rely heavily on oil and gas revenues, they have shown greater restraint than wealthier countries with far more means to shift towards cleaner energy.

The study accused developed nations of expanding fossil fuel extraction while failing to deliver on their promises of climate finance.

Since 2015, Global North countries have provided only USD 280 billion in grant-based support to the developing world — a fraction of the USD 1 trillion to USD 5 trillion required each year for a just energy transition. Over the same period, oil and gas companies headquartered in these nations earned USD 1.3 trillion in profits.